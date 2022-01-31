Metra train hits pedestrian near Villa Park
Updated 1/31/2022 8:14 AM
Metra officials are reporting "extensive" delays on the Union Pacific-West line today after a pedestrian was struck by an outbound train earlier today.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.
Metra officials reported the incident at about 6:40 a.m.
Trains in all directions are not able to pass through the area, and out bound trains are terminating at Elmhurst.
Metra officials urge riders who might normally use that line to seek alternate transportation.
• This is a breaking news story. Please check back at dailyherald.com later for updates.
