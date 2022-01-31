Man shot in Arlington Heights apartment building
Updated 2/1/2022 12:17 AM
A shooting Monday night in an Arlington Heights apartment building is under investigation.
Police responded about 7:25 p.m. to the Stonebridge Apartments at 400 W. Rand Road, according to a news release.
Numerous callers reported hearing gunshots on the fourth floor of the building. Police found a male victim in the lobby with gunshot wounds to his leg and lower torso, the news release said.
The victim was in critical condition late Monday night.
Police said they believe the victim was targeted and there is no threat to the general public, but the investigation is ongoing.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.