Man shot in Arlington Heights apartment building

Arlington Heights police found a gunshot victim in the lobby of a Rand Road apartment building Monday night. Courtesy of Arlington Heights police

A shooting Monday night in an Arlington Heights apartment building is under investigation.

Police responded about 7:25 p.m. to the Stonebridge Apartments at 400 W. Rand Road, according to a news release.

Numerous callers reported hearing gunshots on the fourth floor of the building. Police found a male victim in the lobby with gunshot wounds to his leg and lower torso, the news release said.

The victim was in critical condition late Monday night.

Police said they believe the victim was targeted and there is no threat to the general public, but the investigation is ongoing.