Police: Missing Huntley man located

A 91-year-old Huntley man reported missing and possibly in danger Saturday has been located, authorities reported Sunday.

Paul Davis was reported missing Saturday evening, after having last been seen in the 12000 block of Brookwood Drive in Huntley at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday, according to an alert from Illinois State Police.

Davis has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Police reported Sunday morning that Davis had been found, but did not provide additional details.