Funeral services set for Prospect Heights Mayor Helmer

Funeral services and visitation for Prospect Heights Mayor Nicholas Helmer will be held later this week.

Helmer, the city's three-term mayor, died Wednesday at 79.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road in Prospect Heights.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Alphonsus Liguori, followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road in Des Plaines.

Funeral services will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/saintalphonsusliguori.

Helmer is survived by his loving wife of 57 years and high school sweetheart, Gail Ann (nee Mishlove) Helmer; his children Nick Helmer Jr. (Megan Feeney) and Rebecca (Anthony) Jacob; his grandchildren Kelly Ann Helmer, Kathryn Elizabeth Helmer, Nicholas Jacob and Jillian Jacob; his sister Rosemarie (Lawrence) Garlasco; and brothers-in-law Robert and David Mishlove.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helmer's honor to the scholarship funds of St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights or St. Alphonsus Liguori School in Prospect Heights.