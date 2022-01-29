Suburban Skyview: Fabyan Windmill provides iconic setting for sledding

After a winter snowfall, the hill at the Fabyan Forest Preserve along the Fox River near Geneva is one of the more popular places to sled. Jeff Knox/jknox@daillyherald.com

A fresh blanket of snow is all it takes for area kids to break out their sleds and slide down the hill at the Fabyan Forest Preserve near the windmill in Geneva.

The windmill is an iconic landmark along the Fox River.

The windmill, originally located near Lombard, was purchased by George Fabyan in 1914 for $8,000 and moved to its current location along Route 25, just north of Fabyan Parkway, according to the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

Eventually, the 68-foot windmill overlooking the sledding hill fell into disrepair.

Dutch windmill maker Lucas Verbij was tasked with bringing the windmill back to life.

After several years of planning and construction, the windmill reopened to the public in June of 2005.

This photo of the sledding hill was taken from about 100 feet in the air.

