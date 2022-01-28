Feder: Chicago Public Square marks 5 years
Updated 1/28/2022 6:23 AM
It's been five years since veteran Chicago journalist and digital news innovator Charlie Meyerson launched the free daily email news briefing Chicago Public Square, providing curated links to significant stories of the day, Robert Feder reports. Since then it's become a must-read every weekday morning for thousands of subscribers.
