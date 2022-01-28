COVID-19 update: 15,453 new cases, 120 additional deaths, 4,533 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 15,453 Friday with 120 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 4,533 as of Thursday night.

On Thursday, 37,652 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 36,787.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 9.4% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,357,859 people have been fully vaccinated or 66% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 46.5% have received a booster shot.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,897,174 and 30,688 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 23,092,645 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2021, and 20,423,100 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 215,068 virus tests in the last 24 hours.