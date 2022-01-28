Arlington Park's Dick Duchossois, dead at age 100, remembered for 'his life passion'

The man who built Arlington Park as a palace in the horse racing world, Richard "Dick" Duchossois died Friday in his Barrington Hills home at age 100. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Charismatic billionaire Richard "Dick" Duchossois -- the heart and soul of Illinois' recently shuttered grand horse racing palace Arlington Park -- died Friday at age 100.

The decorated World War II hero and renowned businessman passed away peacefully late Friday morning at his Barrington Hills home, said his son, Craig.

He says his father kept up the same hectic pace until the past two years.

"He did as long as he could. He was embarrassed when we went over there. He said, 'Craig, it's terrible. I haven't been to my desk in a number of weeks and months.' I said, 'Listen, you have carried on your mission wonderfully well. There's nothing you need to do at your desk.' But that was his life passion."

"He enjoyed the daily challenges that come with running a business," said the younger Duchossois, his father's longtime right-hand man in family business matters and executive chair of The Duchossois Group.

Reactions to the death of Dick Duchossois -- affectionately known as "Mr. D" -- poured in Friday afternoon.

"Mr. D accomplished many good things in life. He worked hard and always followed the path of honesty and integrity, which is a gift that he passed on to all of us around him. We are most grateful to him for sharing this gift with us," said Arlington Park President Tony Petrillo in a statement. "Mr. D loved being around people, being a part of the community, picking people up by their bootstraps and watching them succeed. He was the consummate teacher, he always preached 'Don't Expect What You Didn't Inspect,' to take the responsibility you place on others, upon yourself as well.

"We are forever grateful for his loyalty and enduring friendship," Petrillo added. "Happy trails to you, until we meet again."

Officials at the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, which represents horse owners and trainers, also extended their condolences to Duchossois' family and friends.

"Mr. D served our nation with distinction and thereafter brought his enduring tenacity and exceptional work ethic to the helm of Arlington Park -- a track he worked to build into a world-class destination for thoroughbred horse racing," the horsemen wrote. "As we mourn his loss, we are reminded of his immense contributions to thoroughbred racing in North America, most especially here in Illinois. His imprint on the sport and industry was vast and will not be forgotten."

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes recalled Duchossois' passion for Arlington Park -- particularly his commitment to rebuilding the racetrack following the devastating fire in 1985.

"It was Mr. D who showed the commitment and loyalty -- not only to his employees, but also to the Arlington Heights community -- and not only rebuilding the facility after the fire, but building a first-class facility with a world-renowned reputation to attract people to our community and the Northwest suburban region," Hayes said. "It was his reputation and commitment that kept it going for so many years in the face of a changing horse racing industry. If not for him, I'm sure we'd have seen the closure of Arlington Park many years before it did."

In his final interview with the Daily Herald last March, Duchossois reflected on his tenure at the track, which had gone up for sale by owner Churchill Downs Inc. only weeks before.

"The memory I have most is of the day after the fire," Duchossois said of the devastating and spectacular all-day fire on July 31, 1985, which burned the grandstand and clubhouse.

In the shadow of the smoldering rubble, workers spent that day on tractors grooming the track for what would become the "Miracle Million" race held just a few weeks later. Duchossois hung a framed photograph of that scene in his plush rebuilt grandstand with "Quit? Hell NO!" written on the photo.

A decorated commander of the 610th Tank Destroyer Battalion as a major under Gen. George Patton during World War II, Duchossois persevered as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, financial success story and family man.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no visitation, and the funeral and burial services will be for immediate family only.

• Daily Herald columnist Burt Constable contributed to this report.