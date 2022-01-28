 

Arlington Park's Dick Duchossois dead at age 100

  • The man who built Arlington Park as a palace in the horse racing world, Richard "Dick" Duchossois died Friday in his Barrington Hills home at age 100.

    The man who built Arlington Park as a palace in the horse racing world, Richard "Dick" Duchossois died Friday in his Barrington Hills home at age 100. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Richard Duchossois at Arlington Park in 1986.

    Richard Duchossois at Arlington Park in 1986. Daily Herald file photo 1986

  • Richard Duchossois talks about upcoming season and 25th anniversary of track reopening after the fire.

    Richard Duchossois talks about upcoming season and 25th anniversary of track reopening after the fire. Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Burt Constable
 
and Chris Placek
Updated 1/28/2022 3:05 PM

The fate of Arlington Park hangs in the balance, but the charismatic billionaire who was the heart and soul of that horse racing palace in Arlington Heights is gone. Richard "Dick" Duchossois died Friday at age 100 in his home in Barrington Hills.

"I've had so many wonderful memories," Duchossois said during an interview last year to talk about the selling of Arlington Park, and speculation that it might be home to a new Chicago Bears football stadium.

 

"The memory I have most is of the day after the fire," Duchossois said of the devastating and spectacular all-day fire on July 31, 1985, which burned the grandstand and clubhouse. In the shadow of the smoldering rubble, workers spent that day on tractors grooming the track for what would become the "Miracle Million" race held just a few weeks later. Duchossois hung a framed photograph of that scene in his plush rebuilt grandstand with "Quit? Hell NO!" written on the photo.

Known as "Mr. D," Duchossois was a force in every business he owned. "Don't expect what you didn't inspect," was a mantra of his. A decorated commander of the 610th Tank Destroyer Battalion as a major under Gen. George Patton during World War II, Duschossois persevered as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, financial success story, and family man.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no visitation, and the funeral and burial services will be for immediate family only.

