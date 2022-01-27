Two Des Plaines parishes will merge
Two parishes in Des Plaines will merge July 1, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced.
St. Mary and St. Stephen Protomartyr will share the Rev. David Arcilla as pastor, but the combined parish will use both church buildings for Masses.
Sacramental records will be kept at St. Stephen Protomartyr, the archdiocese said.
The decision will not affect Des Plaines' St. Zachary Parish or the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
