'He absolutely loved being mayor': Prospect Heights leader Helmer dies

Prospect Heights Mayor Nick Helmer gets a hug from his wife, Gail, as he celebrates his 2011 election victory. Daily Herald File Photo

Prospect Heights Mayor Nick Helmer died Wednesday, city officials confirmed. Helmer has served as the city's mayor since 2011. Daily Herald File Photo

Three-term Prospect Heights Mayor Nicholas J. Helmer has died, city officials confirmed Thursday.

Helmer, who with his wife Gail spent four decades and raised their son and daughter in Prospect Heights, preceded his tenure as mayor with 14 years as the city's representative on the board of directors for Chicago Executive Airport.

Helmer, 79, got involved in elected politics relatively late in life, but came to embrace the role.

"He absolutely loved being mayor," City Administrator Joe Wade said Thursday.

Helmer first was elected in 2011, defeating incumbent Mayor Dolly Vole by a wide margin. He won reelection in 2015 and 2019.

He died Wednesday and colleagues and associates were informed by his wife on Thursday morning, Wade added.

Though Helmer had recently been hospitalized and missed a couple city council meetings, no one was prepared for Thursday's news, said Ward 5 Council Member Matthew Dolick.

"It came as a shock to me," the senior council member added. "I have always had great respect for him. He always wanted to do what was best for the city overall."

Among the issues Helmer was most passionate about was bringing more economic development to Prospect Heights, Dolick said.

Ward 3 Council Member Wendy Morgan-Adams echoed that sentiment, saying Helmer's leadership brought the city from strained finances in 2011 to the strength it knows today.

"He would fondly call our city, 'Prosperous Heights,'" she said. "His professional abilities and skills will be the biggest loss. He had the ability to make things happen and follow through."

But, like many others, Morgan-Adams said the loss of Helmer will be a personal as well.

"It was sudden and shocking for all of us," she said. "I'm heartbroken."

By profession, Helmer was a Certified Property Manager, a licensed real estate broker and held a degree in Business Communications from Loyola University's Mundelein College. He had served as a director of Inland Bank, with his primary focus being the marketing of the bank's real estate services.

He served two terms as president of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) Chicago Chapter, where he was awarded "CPM of the Year,"; president of Chicago's West Side Real Estate Board; and as director of the Chicago Board of Realtors.

Helmer's service on the airport board of directors undoubtedly was aided by his experience as a licensed pilot.

He was a member of the basketball coaching staff of St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights for more than 35 years and also served on the school's Distinguished Alumni Committee.

Helmer first attended college at DePaul University, but his education was interrupted after three years there by service in the U.S. Army. While posted in Europe, he served as a newspaper reporter, photographer and radio broadcaster for the Central France area.

City officials Thursday were in the preliminary stages of enacting the succession process decreed by a Prospect Heights ordinance.