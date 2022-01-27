Feder: Lite FM sets ratings record with Christmas music

More than 2.5 million listeners in the Chicago area tuned to WLIT 93.9-FM in the final weeks of 2021 as the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station culminated its 21st consecutive year as "The Holiday Lite."

As expected, Lite FM swept the ratings by a huge margin, according to Nielsen Audio figures released Tuesday for the so-called holiday book, covering the period from December 9 to January 5. Round-the-clock Christmas music began airing November 3.

In addition to dominating the market overall, the station topped mornings with Melissa Forman, middays with Robin Rock, afternoons with Mick Lee and evenings with the syndicated Delilah Rene.

Among all listeners, Lite FM posted a 14.4 percent audience share -- the highest for any station in Chicago in any ratings period since 1975, according to Radio Insight analyst Chris Huff.

The station also won across the board among listeners between 25 and 54 -- the demographic most sought by advertisers.

The latest survey coincided with final full month on the air for Pat Cassidy, who signed off December 30 as morning news anchor at WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, the Audacy all-news combo. Cassidy retired after more than 50 years on Chicago radio -- including the last 21 at WBBM Newsradio.

