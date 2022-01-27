 

District 50 announces new superintendent

By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 1/27/2022 10:30 PM

Robert Machak will be the new superintendent in Gurnee-based Woodland Elementary School District 50.

The school board on Thursday night voted to hire Machak, currently the district's associate superintendent of education, as the new leader, District 50 announced in a news release. He'll replace Lori Casey, who is retiring

 

Machak joined the Woodland district in July 2020 after working as superintendent of schools in Evergreen Park District 124 for eight years. Before that, he was superintendent of Emmons Elementary District 33.

Machak has worked in education for 30 years. In District 50, he has helped to implement support systems for students in the district during the pandemic, including connecting families with resources and securing COVID-19 testing, according to the news release. His first day as superintendent will be July 1.

