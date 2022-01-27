COVID-19 update: 14,422 new cases, 149 more deaths, 4,824 hospitalizations

A health care worker treats a patient at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital's COVID-19 unit in Geneva. Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine

New cases of COVID-19 reached 14,422 Thursday with 149 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 4,824 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 10.7%.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,881,721 and 30,568 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 37,850 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 38,148.

So far, 8,345,634 people have been fully vaccinated or 65.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 46.3% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,032,145 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2021, and 20,385,448 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 224,49 virus tests in the last 24 hours.