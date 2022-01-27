COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois the lowest in a month

A health care worker treats a patient at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital's COVID-19 unit in Geneva. Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit their lowest point in a month, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, there were 4,824 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals after days in the 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 ranges. Dec. 26, 2021, was the last time hospitalization levels were in the 4,000s, with 4,755 patients recorded.

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 14,422 Thursday, with 149 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the IDPH reported. The seven-day average for new infections is 21,286.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 10.7%, compared to 11.3% Wednesday.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,881,721, and 30,568 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 37,850 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 38,148.

So far, 8,345,634 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.9% of the state's 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 46.3% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 23,032,145 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December of 2021, and 20,385,448 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 224,49 virus tests in the last 24 hours.