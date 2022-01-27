Another extensive search for Antioch man comes up empty

Thomas Howe is missing following a car crash near Libertyville on Saturday.

Another extensive search of a forest preserve for a 24-year-old Antioch man reported missing five days ago came up empty Thursday.

Authorities have been using dogs, drones and dozens of volunteers to search the Old School Forest Preserve near Libertyville for Thomas "Tommy" Howe without success.

"We want Tommy's family and friends to know that we're committed to being there with them every step of this process," said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow.

"Our investigators continue to follow up on every lead that has been called into our dispatch center," he added.

Illinois State Police, the Lake County sheriff's office and the forest preserve police joined Antioch police in the effort Thursday, which included a drone and a police dog unit.

Howe's family scheduled a prayer service and rosary reading at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's Church, 15000 W. Wadsworth Road in Wadsworth. All are welcome, but the family asked interactions be limited to well wishes, thoughts and prayers.

Howe was seen last late Saturday morning leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 94 near Route 176. He was traveling on foot and wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and hair.

Authorities and volunteers began searching last weekend. Howe's work cellphone was recovered in the forest preserve Monday.

Thursday's search focused on areas of the preserve that have a higher likelihood of providing information about Howe's activities following the crash, according to an Antioch police news release.

Guttschow said he met Thursday with Howe's family and volunteers who have been helping in the search.

Anyone who might have seen Howe should call the CenCom dispatch center at (847) 270-9111.