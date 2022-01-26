Round Lake man killed, his wife and 4 kids among 6 hurt in Round Lake Beach crash Tuesday

Authorities have identified the 41-year-old Round Lake man killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Round Lake Beach. Epifanio Camarena died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, preliminary autopsy results show. Six people, including Camarena's wife and their four children, also were injured in the crash.

Round Lake Beach police said the Camarenas' 5-year-old child is in critical condition at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, and the couple's 10-year-old and a 12-year-old are stable at the same hospital. The Camarenas' 14-year-old has been treated and released from the hospital.

The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Route 83 and East Lexington Drive. It involved a Chevrolet Equinox SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Camarena was driving the SUV and his wife and kids were passengers, according to police.

Camarena's wife, identified by authorities so far as a 44-year-old Round Lake woman, remains in critical condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck is a 40-year-old man from Wisconsin, police said. The man is stable at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Police said the man has submitted to drug and alcohol testing and investigators are awaiting the results.

The crash remains under investigation by the Round Lake Beach Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.