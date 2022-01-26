No charges yet in Rolling Meadows bar shooting as police release new details

A 33-year-old Forest Park man remained in custody Wednesday after a shooting late Monday night at the Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows. The suspect and two victims were injured, police said. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Rolling Meadows police said Wednesday the three men involved in a fight and shooting inside a local sports bar late Monday didn't know each other, and what led one of them to shoot at the other two isn't yet known.

A 33-year-old Forest Park man remained in police custody Wednesday after the shooting at about 11:40 p.m. Monday at Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road.

Police said the man shot a 38-year-old Des Plaines man in the abdomen and a 26-year-old Elgin man in the leg during a fight in the bar area around closing time.

Police Cmdr. Mike Spanos said Wednesday the individuals didn't have any sort of relationship with each other. Police also haven't discovered a motive behind the shooting.

He said there was only one gun involved in the shooting.

The Des Plaines victim is in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, while the Elgin victim was treated and released from the hospital Tuesday.

The shooter suffered an injury to his hand during the fight and subsequent shooting, police said.

No charges were announced Wednesday after interviews by police. No other suspects are at large, authorities said.

"Our investigators are working with the (Cook County) state's attorney's office, who will ultimately decide if and what charges are filed," Spanos said.

A state's attorney's office spokeswoman said Wednesday she did not have any updates on the case.