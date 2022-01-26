Lake Villa firefighters battling five-alarm fire at auto body shop
Updated 1/26/2022 8:10 AM
Lake Villa Fire Protection District firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze at an auto body shop.
The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to online scanner information.
Reports indicate heavy flames and smoke were showing when firefighters arrived on scene. There has been no word on any injuries.
Milwaukee Avenue is closed at Grass Lake Road, according to traffic monitoring website sigalert.com.
• This is a breaking news story. Check back later at dailyherald.com for updates.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.