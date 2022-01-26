Lake Villa firefighters battling five-alarm fire at auto body shop

Lake Villa Fire Protection District firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze at an auto body shop.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to online scanner information.

Reports indicate heavy flames and smoke were showing when firefighters arrived on scene. There has been no word on any injuries.

Milwaukee Avenue is closed at Grass Lake Road, according to traffic monitoring website sigalert.com.

