COVID-19 update: 15,732 new cases, 143 more deaths, 5,019 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 15,732 Wednesday with 143 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 5,019 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is now at 11.3%.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,867,299 and 30,419 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, 41,859 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 39,760.

So far, 8,335,013 people have been fully vaccinated or 65.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 46.1% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 22,983,745 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2020, and 20,347,598 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 143,139 virus tests in the last 24 hours.