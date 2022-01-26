'Brutal' temperatures as Antioch firefighters battle five-alarm blaze

Firefighters from Antioch and about two dozen neighboring departments had to battle both subzero temperatures and a raging inferno inside an auto body shop early today near Lake Villa.

Temperatures were reported at 11 degrees below zero when firefighters were called to the shop on the 1600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 3 a.m., Antioch Fire Chief John Cokefair said.

With heavy fire and smoke showing upon arrival, the call was ultimately upgraded to a five-alarm blaze because water needed to be transported into the area because of a lack of nearby hydrants.

Cokefair called the weather conditions "brutal," and fire crews were shuttled back and forth to a nearby warming bus to avoid hypothermia.

Cokefair said one man, who he believes is the owner of the building, was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation where he was treated and released. There were no reports of any injuries to fire personnel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and firefighters remain at the scene to perform any salvage work. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Milwaukee Avenue between Petite Lake Road and Grass Lake Road remains closed.

