4 children among 6 people injured in fatal Round Lake Beach crash Tuesday

Four children were among six people injured in a two-vehicle fatal crash Tuesday night in Round Lake Beach that left one person dead.

Four children were among six people injured in a two-vehicle fatal crash Tuesday night in Round Lake Beach that left one person dead.

Round Lake Beach Police said a 5-year-old child is in critical condition at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old are in stable condition at the same hospital and a 14-year-old has been released from the hospital.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Route 83 and East Lexington Drive involving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The children were passengers in the SUV, according to police. Also in the SUV were a 41-year-old male driver who died as a result of his injuries, and a 44-year-old female passenger, who remains in critical condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck is a 40-year-old man from Wisconsin, police said. The man is in stable condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Police said the man has submitted to drug and alcohol testing and investigators are awaiting the results.

Police have not yet provided information about where the people in the SUV are from and how they might be related to each other.