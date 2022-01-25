Suburbs among the highest in state for COVID-19 vaccinations in kids ages 5 to 11

COVID-19 vaccination rates for children ages 5 to 11 in the suburbs and Chicago are among the highest in the state but significant gaps exist between counties, state data showed Tuesday

In DuPage County, 47.6% of kids in the cohort had received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine followed by Lake County and Chicago at 45.5%, and suburban Cook County at 40.3%.

Kane County reported 32.1% of kids in the age group were vaccinated and McHenry County has a 31.9% vaccination rate.

Will County is at 33.1%.

Children age 5 to 11 are the newest group to be approved for vaccinations with Pfizer Inc.'s shot being approved on Nov. 2.

Elsewhere in Illinois, rates for pediatric vaccinations were less than 1% in Hardin County and 2% in Alexander County.

The state repoted 13,706 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, below the seven-day average of 24,083, with 121 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

Illinois hospitals were treating 5,183 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 11.6%.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,851,567 and 30,276 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Monday, 29,570 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 41,692.

So far, 8,330,026 people have been fully vaccinated or 65.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 46% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 22,936,745 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 20,305,739 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 125,097 virus tests in the last 24 hours.