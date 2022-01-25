 

St. Charles woman says Rottweiler attack turned her family's life 'upside down'

  • St. Charles resident Laura Kizman, 51, gets emotional during a news conference Tuesday morning in the Loop about a lawsuit she filed after she was attacked by her neighbors' two Rottweilers on Dec. 13.

    St. Charles resident Laura Kizman, 51, gets emotional during a news conference Tuesday morning in the Loop about a lawsuit she filed after she was attacked by her neighbors' two Rottweilers on Dec. 13. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 1/25/2022 4:52 PM

A St. Charles woman said her family's life was "turned upside down" after she was attacked by her neighbors' two Rottweilers.

Laura Kizman underwent emergency surgery and spent more than three weeks in the hospital and at a West suburban rehabilitation center after the attack on Dec. 13.

 

The mom of four who ran up to eight miles daily now needs a walker to maneuver around. She said she's still spending a lot of time in bed.

"It's been really hard, I'm in a lot of pain," a teary-eyed Kizman said Tuesday in the downtown lobby of the Cavanagh Law Group office.

Kizman and her husband, Mike, are suing the dog owners, Steven and Ann Dorando, claiming they were negligent in the way they supervised their pets.

The Dorandos didn't immediately return the Chicago Sun-Times' requests for comment.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 