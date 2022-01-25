St. Charles woman says Rottweiler attack turned her family's life 'upside down'

St. Charles resident Laura Kizman, 51, gets emotional during a news conference Tuesday morning in the Loop about a lawsuit she filed after she was attacked by her neighbors' two Rottweilers on Dec. 13. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

A St. Charles woman said her family's life was "turned upside down" after she was attacked by her neighbors' two Rottweilers.

Laura Kizman underwent emergency surgery and spent more than three weeks in the hospital and at a West suburban rehabilitation center after the attack on Dec. 13.

The mom of four who ran up to eight miles daily now needs a walker to maneuver around. She said she's still spending a lot of time in bed.

"It's been really hard, I'm in a lot of pain," a teary-eyed Kizman said Tuesday in the downtown lobby of the Cavanagh Law Group office.

Kizman and her husband, Mike, are suing the dog owners, Steven and Ann Dorando, claiming they were negligent in the way they supervised their pets.

The Dorandos didn't immediately return the Chicago Sun-Times' requests for comment.

