One killed, five severely injured in Round Lake Beach crash

A two-vehicle crash left one dead and five critically injured Tuesday night in Round Lake Beach, according to the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

At 8:34 p.m., the fire district responded to reports of an accident with entrapment at North Route 83 and East Lexington Drive.

Firefighters found a crossover vehicle and full-size pickup truck with severe damage.

Occupants from both vehicles had to be cut from the wreckage by first responders.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while five others were taken in critical condition to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Grayslake.

Additional details were unavailable late Tuesday night.