Man in critical condition, suspect in custody, after shooting at Rolling Meadows sports bar

A late-night shooting Monday at the Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows, left three people injured, police said. A suspect is in custody, but no charges had been filed as of late Tuesday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Authorities say a 33-year-old Forest Park man is in custody after a shooting late Monday night during an altercation at the Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows. The shooter and two victims were injured, police said. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

A 33-year-old Forest Park man is in police custody after a shooting late Monday night at a Rolling Meadows sports bar wounded three people, authorities said.

A fight between customers in the bar area of Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road, led to the shooting at about 11:40 p.m., authorities said.

Police said the 33-year-old man in custody shot a 38-year-old Des Plaines man in the abdomen. The victim is in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

A second victim, a 26-year-old Elgin man, was struck in the leg by a bullet during the altercation, according to police. He was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

The shooter suffered an injury to his hand during the altercation and subsequent shooting, police said. He is being interviewed by police, but no charges have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing and no other suspects are at large, authorities said.

An employee of the bar said Tuesday he was there when the shooting took place, but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing police investigation. He confirmed the one victim in critical condition was undergoing surgery, while other employees and patrons of the bar who were there are doing OK.

"This is a very isolated incident," he said. "It's a very peaceful, calm neighborhood bar."

Rolling Meadows Alderman Lara Sanoica, who represents Ward 7 that includes the Meadow Square Shopping Center where the Stadium is located, said she first learned of the shooting from police officials around midnight.

"I am distinctly proud of the fact that the situation was contained and that the violence was limited to what it was, but of course this isn't happy news to get in the middle of the night," Sanoica said. "I'm hoping to have additional information from that investigation to determine how to ensure the safety of all Rolling Meadows residents, but especially in the 7th Ward. Of course, this news doesn't get any closer to home than your own ward."