Man in critical condition after shooting at Rolling Meadows sports bar

Authorities say a 33-year-old Forest Park man is in custody after a shooting late Monday night during an altercation at the Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows. The shooter and two victims were injured, police said. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

A 33-year-old Forest Park man is in police custody after a shooting late Monday night at a Rolling Meadows sports bar wounded three people, authorities said.

A fight between customers in the bar area of Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road, led to the shooting at about 11:40 p.m., authorities said.

Police said the 33-year-old man they have in custody shot a 38-year-old Des Plaines man in the abdomen. The victim is in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

A second victim, a 26-year-old Elgin man, was struck in the leg by a bullet during the altercation, according to police. He was treated and has since been released from the hospital.

The shooter suffered an injury to his hand during the altercation and subsequent shooting, police said. He is being interviewed by police, but no charges have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing and no other suspects are at large, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back at dailyherald.com for more updates.