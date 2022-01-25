3 people wounded at shooting at Rolling Meadows sports bar; suspect in custody

Authorities say three people were shot late Monday night during an altercation at the Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road, Rolling Meadows. The suspected shooter is in custody, police said. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

One person is in custody after a shooting late Monday night at a Rolling Meadows sports bar wounded three people, authorities said.

A fight between customers in the bar area of Stadium Sports Club, 4015 W. Algonquin Road, led to the shooting at about 11:40 p.m., authorities said.

Two people were being treated at hospitals for their injuries, Rolling Meadows police said. The third victim's condition is unclear.

The suspected shooter is in custody and being interviewed by police.

The investigation is ongoing and no other suspects are at large, authorities said.

