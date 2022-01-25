3 people wounded at shooting at Rolling Meadows sports bar; shooter in custody

One person is in custody after a shooting late Monday night at a Rolling Meadows sports bar wounded three people, authorities said.

A fight between customers in the bar area of Stadium Sports Club led to the shooting around 11:40 p.m., authorities said.

Two people were being treated at hospitals for their injuries, Rolling Meadows police said.

The shooter is in custody and being interviewed by police.

The investigation is ongoing and no other subjects are at large, authorities said.

