Truck drives off after being grazed by train near Arlington Park station

A semitrailer truck drove away from a crash scene after being grazed by a commuter train Monday morning as it was crossing tracks near Rolling Meadows and Palatine, officials said.

And though the truck driver continued driving, the vehicle's license plate was among the debris recovered by investigators, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

 

"It doesn't appear they were going that fast, but they left a few pieces of the trailer behind, and then took off," Reile said.

Outbound Metra Train #611, which had left the Arlington Park station just before 10 a.m., struck the semi as it was crossing the Union Pacific Northwest Line tracks at Rohlwing Road, Reile said.

There were no reports of injuries to anyone on the train, which was inspected and deemed safe to operate as the tracks were reopened by 11:30 a.m.

Metra police and Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation, which would include examination of whether the gates and lights were activated and working properly, Reile said.

If it's deemed the driver disregarded the gates, a first offense comes with a minimum $500 fine.

