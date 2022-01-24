Snowfall continuing to snarl traffic during morning commute

Commuters are experiencing lengthy drive times as snow continues to fall throughout the region. PAUL VALADE | Staff Photographer, 2010

Today's snowfall is wreaking havoc on morning commutes throughout the suburbs.

Travel times are at some the highest levels the area has seen during the pandemic with the drive from O'Hare International Airport to downtown at more than two hours on Interstate 90.

Inbound Interstate 290 from Wolf Road into downtown is moving at less than 5 mph in some places, according to traffic monitoring website sigalert.com. A crash in the center lane near Central Avenue is adding to the problem.

A disabled car in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 at Franklin Avenue near Bensenville is causing delays on that tollway as well.

Side streets are equally treacherous with commuters reporting drives that normally take 10 minutes, requiring up to 40 minutes to complete.

Snow is expected to continue falling throughout the area until noon in most parts and until 2 p.m. in the southern portion of the suburbs, forecasts show from the National Weather Service's Chicago office.