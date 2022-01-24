Pritzker compromise would give teachers extra sick leave for COVID-19 -- if they are vaccinated
Updated 1/24/2022 9:40 PM
Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed a bill Monday that would have required COVID-19 related paid leave for teachers and staff at public schools and universities in favor of a new agreement that makes clear employees need to be vaccinated to qualify.
The new initiative was reached in "a collaborative, cooperative process" with the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, Pritzker said.
Pritzker said he will work with the legislature to see the compromise reached in a new bill.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
|
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.