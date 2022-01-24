COVID-19 update: 64,499 new cases over the weekend, 310 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 64,499 over the weekend with 310 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. Daily Herald File Photo

New cases of COVID-19 reached 64,499 over the weekend with 310 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 5,238 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

There were 41,064 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, 13,973 on Sunday, and 9,462 on Monday. The IDPH does not update its data on weekends.

There were 132 deaths Saturday, 97 on Sunday, and 81 on Monday.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 11.6%.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,837,861 and 30,155 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, 23,916 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 40,211.

So far, 8,324,461 people have been fully vaccinated or 65.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Of those who are fully vaccinated, 45.7% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 22,885,545 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 20,305,950 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 120,584 virus tests in the last 24 hours.