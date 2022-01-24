Coldest temperatures of the winter could hit suburbs this week

Falling temperatures will trail today's snowstorm with overnight temperatures dropping below zero Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Associated Press File Photo/2019

As today's snowstorm tapers off, meteorologists at the Chicago office of the National Weather Service are forecasting falling temperatures that could have wind chills dropping to as low as 25 below zero Tuesday night.

Snow is expected to continue falling through the morning and then give way to colder temperatures moving into the area this evening.

A high of 14 degrees is expected Tuesday with negative temperatures overnight.

Experts suggest leaving water trickling in faucets overnight to help pipes remain unfrozen.

Wednesday's forecast calls for highs in the single digits, but temps will rise overnight as another chance for snow moves into the area for Thursday, bringing temperatures topping out in the lower 30s.

Friday's forecast calls for temperatures in the low 20s during the daytime, while temperatures could drop below zero overnight.