Antioch man who left scene of crash on tollway Saturday still missing

Authorities are seeking information on a 24-year-old Antioch man last seen Saturday morning in the area of Interstate 94 and Route 176 near Libertyville after leaving the scene of an accident on foot.

Despite a weekend search, Thomas "Tommy" Howe III still is missing. Police describe Howe as 5 foot, 8 inches, 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

"According to his family, it is completely out of character for Tommy to go this long without contacting them," said Antioch police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow. "We are working closely with the family to help find our missing resident."

Howe was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans, police said.

Authorities said Howe had an appointment at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Vernon Hills. After the appointment, he was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle on the tollway near Lambs Farm, police said.

According to Antioch police, witnesses reported seeing Howe walk away from near mile marker 16.75. There have been no confirmed sightings. Howe left his phone in the vehicle, police said.

Authorities using dogs and drones searched for two days in the area of I-94 and Route 176 but were unable to find Howe, Lake County sheriff Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

Covelli said Howe was spotted about 4:45 p.m. near Cumberland Court and Hanover Lane in Vernon Hills but he was not found.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Antioch police at (847) 395-8585. Anyone who may have seen Howe is asked to call the CenCom dispatch center, (847) 270-9111. Updates will be posted on the Antioch police Facebook page.