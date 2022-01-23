Two injured in early morning shooting in Elgin

Elgin police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left two people wounded.

According to police, officers called to the 1300 block of Eagle Road at 4:12 a.m. for a reported shooting arrived to find two people with injuries.

One of the injured was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not provide information on that person's condition.

The second person's injury did not require medical treatment, police said.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting appears to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division are investigating and updates will be provided as they become available, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the message. You also can visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.