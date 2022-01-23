Police searching for teen last seen in Aurora
Updated 1/23/2022 10:03 PM
Daily Herald report
At the request of the Aurora Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory in an attempt to locate a teen.
Police are requesting the public's help in locating Felicity Barr, a 16-year-old female, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Felicity has dyed red hair and is wearing a long sleeve shirt with "Pink" on the back and black Chicago Bulls jogging pants.
She was last seen at 3577 East New York St at 2 p.m. Sunday. Felicity has a condition that places her in danger. Any person with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5070, or contact 911.
Article Comments
