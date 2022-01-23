Police searching for teen last seen in Aurora

Daily Herald report

At the request of the Aurora Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory in an attempt to locate a teen.

Police are requesting the public's help in locating Felicity Barr, a 16-year-old female, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Felicity has dyed red hair and is wearing a long sleeve shirt with "Pink" on the back and black Chicago Bulls jogging pants.

She was last seen at 3577 East New York St at 2 p.m. Sunday. Felicity has a condition that places her in danger. Any person with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5070, or contact 911.