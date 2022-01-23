 

Missing Aurora teen found

 
Updated 1/24/2022 10:53 AM

Daily Herald report

A girl who was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Aurora has been found, Aurora police say.

 

The 16-year-old was found in Aurora.

