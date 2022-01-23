After more snow overnight, subzero temperatures expected this week

A bundled up Quincy Rangel of General Contractors clears the sidewalk near Aldi in Batavia Sunday morning. Forecasters were predicting more snow overnight Monday, following by subzero temperatures. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Al Robertson clears the driveway Sunday morning at his Addison area home. Forecasters were predicting more snow overnight Monday, following by subzero temperatures. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

The suburbs woke up Sunday to two to five inches of snow, and its inhabitants could see as much as three inches more when they launch their work weeks Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, about 3.5 inches fell at O'Hare International Airport during the system that passed through the region overnight Sunday, with some greater totals elsewhere.

Light snow was expected to develop again late Sunday evening across northwest Illinois and spread across all of the area early Monday morning.

Untreated surfaces will become snow covered and slippery as snow was expected to continue through the Monday morning commut before tapering off early Monday afternoon with totals reaching up to three inches.

Forecasts call for temperatures to plunge once the snow stops, with Monday afternoon highs of about 33 degrees dropping to as low as -3 overnight. The deep freeze will continue Tuesday, when the low temperature could dip to -13 before a slow warming trend brings an expected high of 33 degrees Thursday.