 

After more snow overnight, subzero temperatures expected this week

  • Al Robertson clears the driveway Sunday morning at his Addison area home. Forecasters were predicting more snow overnight Monday, following by subzero temperatures.

    Al Robertson clears the driveway Sunday morning at his Addison area home. Forecasters were predicting more snow overnight Monday, following by subzero temperatures. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

  • A bundled up Quincy Rangel of General Contractors clears the sidewalk near Aldi in Batavia Sunday morning. Forecasters were predicting more snow overnight Monday, following by subzero temperatures.

    A bundled up Quincy Rangel of General Contractors clears the sidewalk near Aldi in Batavia Sunday morning. Forecasters were predicting more snow overnight Monday, following by subzero temperatures. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/23/2022 3:13 PM

The suburbs woke up Sunday to two to five inches of snow, and its inhabitants could see as much as three inches more when they launch their work weeks Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, about 3.5 inches fell at O'Hare International Airport during the system that passed through the region overnight Sunday, with some greater totals elsewhere.

 

Light snow was expected to develop again late Sunday evening across northwest Illinois and spread across all of the area early Monday morning.

Untreated surfaces will become snow covered and slippery as snow was expected to continue through the Monday morning commut before tapering off early Monday afternoon with totals reaching up to three inches.

Forecasts call for temperatures to plunge once the snow stops, with Monday afternoon highs of about 33 degrees dropping to as low as -3 overnight. The deep freeze will continue Tuesday, when the low temperature could dip to -13 before a slow warming trend brings an expected high of 33 degrees Thursday.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 