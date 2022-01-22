Suburban Skyview: Hockey players glide on ice as daylight gives way to evening at Keith Mione Community Park in Mundelein

Hockey players skate at dusk as light from a pole fans out on the ice rink at Keith Mione Community Park in Mundelein. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The cold months draw hardy souls to the open-air ice rink at Keith Mione Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road in Mundelein. Luckily for them, lights allow skating after dark.

The rink is open until 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends. It's cleaned and maintained by the park district every morning, and the schedule is broken into blocks for open skating, hockey, and family skating, during which little hands can cling to the boards' curved corners.

Hockey players gather to test their skills against each other as they glide after the puck five nights each week. Bleachers are provided for watching the game and enjoying the time outdoors.

One of more than 40 venues in the Mundelein Park and Recreation District, the 153-acre community park offers ball fields, Barefoot Bay Family Aquatic Center, a sledding hill, splash park and community center in Mundelein.

This photo was taken from about 150 feet above the ice rink in 20-degree temperature.

