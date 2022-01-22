Des Plaines man charged with sexual assault in Hampshire

A Des Plaines man is charged with several felony counts of sexual assault and abuse that occurred Jan. 8 in Hampshire.

Bertin Alanis Garcia, 55, faces four felony counts of criminal sexual assault, two felony counts of criminal sexual abuse and two felony counts of driving while license is revoked for DUI, authorities said.

Illinois State Police took Garcia into custody Friday.

Bond was set at $10,000, of which Garcia must post 10% to be released on bail. He remains at the Kane County jail, police said.

On Jan. 11, Belvidere police reported to Illinois State Police District 15 that a sexual assault may have occurred on the morning of Jan. 8 at the Belvidere Oasis.

The victim went to a hospital the following day, police said.

Further investigation by state police identified the location of the assault as the 200 block of Loves Crossing in Hampshire and Garcia as the suspect.