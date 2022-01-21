St. Charles library closed for in-person visits after threats to staff about mask policy

Sandy Bressner/Shaw MediaThe St. Charles Public Library remained closed Friday for in-person visits after threats allegedly made to the staff about the library's mask policy.

"This has to do with heightened threats to the library in regards to health and safety," St. Charles Library Director Edith Craig said on Friday. "The library has been receiving threatening emails and phone calls. We are trying to work with the St. Charles Police Department on safety measures to be able to put in place before we open our doors again."

The library follows the state's mask mandate, which requires those over the age of 2 to wear facial coverings in indoor public settings, regardless of COVID vaccination status. Gov. JB Pritzker reinstated the mask mandate last August in the face of a growing surge of COVID-19 cases.

Pam Salomone, the library's communications and marketing manager, said in the last couple of months, the library has experienced "heightened incidents" almost daily regarding the mask mandate and people not adhering to it.

"It's unfortunate that this is what's happening right now," Salomone said. "We are just trying to keep our staff and patrons safe and provide service as we can."

Patrons are being directed to use the library's virtual services and its drive-up window. As part of a virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Saturday, the St. Charles Library Board will discuss the enforcement of the library's policies.

The meeting will take place on a RingCentral platform. Those who want to join the meeting should send an email to board@scpld.org to receive a link to the meeting.

Comments can be sent to the board via email to board@scpld.org. Those leaving comments should include their name, address and telephone number. The comments will be read at the meeting.