COVID-19 update: 6,054 hospitalized, 137 more deaths, 40,642 new cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline with Illinois Department of Public Health officials reporting 204 fewer patients Friday than the day before. Associated Press File Photo/August 2021

State health officials today reported 6,054 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, down 17.3% from a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 972 are in intensive care, down 15.3% from a week ago, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials are also reporting 137 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 40,642 new infections.

Since the outbreak began, 29,845 Illinois residents have died from the virus and 2,773,362 cases have been diagnosed, records show.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 11.9%, up slightly from the day before. Case positivity is the percentage of test results that yield a new infection. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials are also reporting 47,279 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered statewide to 20,207,132.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 65.6% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

Of those fully vaccinated, CDC figures show 44.8% have received a booster dose.