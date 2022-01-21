At least 2 hurt in chemical explosion in Hampshire

At least two people were taken to hospitals after a chemical blast in Hampshire Friday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

At least two people were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter, after a chemical explosion in a manufacturing plant in Hampshire Friday, village officials said.

The blast caused significant property damage to the W. R. Meadows Inc. facility on the 300 block of Industrial Drive, Village Manager Jay Hedges said. The company manufactures precast concrete and other building materials.

Around 11 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion in a building that became a structure fire. The Kane County coroner's office also has responded to the facility.

Hedges said he's aware of two people who were transported to hospitals, one via helicopter. There were no immediate details on the severity of their injuries.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. Aerial photos by ABC 7 show the explosion blew out an exterior wall at one corner of the building.

Hampshire Fire Protection District officials are expected to brief reporters at the scene.

• This is a developing story. Check back later for details.