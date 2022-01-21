Algonquin man killed, another person hurt in chemical explosion in Hampshire

Hampshire Fire Chief Trevor Herrmann holds a news conference after an explosion at a Hampshire manufacturing facility left one person dead and another in critical condition. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A Kane County coroner's office van enters the W.R. Meadows complex in Hampshire Friday after one person was killed in a building explosion. Rick West | Staff Photographer

An explosion at the W.R. Meadows facility on the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Hampshire killed one and left another in critical condition Friday. courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A chemical blast in Hampshire killed a person and left one in a hospital Friday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

An explosion at the W.R. Meadows facility on the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Hampshire killed one and left another in critical condition Friday. courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

One person was killed and another was seriously injured Friday after a chemical explosion in a manufacturing plant in Hampshire, fire officials said.

The blast caused significant property damage to the W.R. Meadows Inc. facility at 300 Industrial Drive, Village Manager Jay Hedges said. The company manufactures asphalt and concrete products.

Two employees were cleaning the top of a tank that contained several of those products before the explosion, Hampshire Fire Protection District Chief Trevor Herrmann said.

The Kane County coroner's office's late Friday afternoon identified the employee who died as Wuilmer Gavigia, 55, of Algonquin. He was pronounced dead at 11:32 a.m. at the scene, officials said. An autopsy will be done Monday, Coroner Rob Russell said.

The other employee was taken to an Elgin hospital in critical condition. That employee's name and age has not been released.

Around 10:45 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion in "Building P" of the manufacturing complex. The explosion also sparked a fire, but the building's fire suppression system extinguished it before crews arrived.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. Aerial photos taken by news helicopters showed the explosion destroyed an exterior wall at one corner of the building.

Herrmann didn't take any questions from reporters at a brief news conference Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is responding to the scene, said Rhonda Burke, an OSHA spokeswoman.

OSHA conducted an inspection of W.R. Meadows in 2019 after an employee who was cleaning the top of a tank fell about 10 feet, injuring his head and back that January. The employee was hospitalized, according to an OSHA inspection report.

The agency cited the company for violating OSHA standards related to providing fall protection. A second violation involved a procedure to secure machinery to prevent unintentional movement and operation, the OSHA report said.

The company settled the case and paid $23,760 in penalties. The case was closed in September 2019.

Since 2017, OSHA has conducted three inspections of W.R. Meadows. Inspectors found the two violations in 2019, none in a 2018 inspection and one in 2017.

Company President Matthew Price released a statement Friday evening. When asked for further details, Price said he could not release more information, citing the ongoing fire district investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this incident," the statement read. "At this time, the scene has been secured, and no further hazard exist to employees or the public. The investigation into the accident continues."

The county sheriff's office also sent a mobile command center to the facility.

• Daily Herald staff writers Susan Sarkauskas and Christopher Placek contributed to this report.