1 dead, another hurt in chemical explosion in Hampshire

Hampshire Fire Chief Trevor Herrmann holds a news conference following an explosion at a Hampshire manufacturing facility that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A Kane County Coroner van enters the W.R. Meadows complex in Hampshire Friday after one person was killed in a building explosion. Rick West | Staff Photographer

An explosion at the W. R. Meadows Inc. facility on the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Hampshire injured at least two people on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 Photo courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

At least two people were taken to hospitals after a chemical blast in Hampshire Friday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

An explosion at the W. R. Meadows Inc. facility on the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Hampshire injured at least two people on Friday. Photo courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

One person was killed and another was seriously injured Friday after a chemical explosion in a manufacturing plant in Hampshire, fire officials said.

The blast caused significant property damage to the W. R. Meadows Inc. facility on the 300 block of Industrial Drive, Village Manager Jay Hedges said. The company manufactures asphalt and concrete products.

Two employees were cleaning the top of a tank that contained several of those products before the explosion, Hampshire Fire Protection District Chief Trevor Herrmann said.

One of the employees died, and the other was taken to an Elgin hospital in critical condition. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

Around 10:45 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion in the so-called "Building P" of the manufacturing complex. The building's fire suppression system knocked out a subsequent blaze before crews arrived.

The Kane County sheriff's mobile command center and the coroner's office also has responded to the facility.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. Aerial photos by ABC 7 show the explosion destroyed an exterior wall at one corner of the building.

Herrmann didn't take any questions from reporters at a brief news conference Friday afternoon. The fire district is investigating.

• Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.