Three hospitalized in fiery crash Wednesday night in Gurnee

Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Gurnee that put three people in the hospital.

Three people were hospitalized after a fiery two-vehicle crash on Gurnee's east side Wednesday night, officials said Thursday.

At around 9:30 p.m. the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck heading eastbound on Washington Street crossed over the raised center median and collided with a red GMC SUV traveling westbound near the intersection with Buckingham Drive, Gurnee police Officer Shawn Gaylor said.

When officers arrived at the scene they saw the engine of the pickup truck was on fire and quickly used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, Gaylor said. Officers found the pickup truck driver had been partially ejected from the vehicle and appeared unconscious when they pulled him from the wreck, he said.

Gurnee Fire Department paramedics rushed the man to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Gaylor said.

Police do not yet know the pickup driver's identity.

There were two people in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Waukegan. They were taken to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan for their injuries, Gaylor said.

Investigators from Gurnee police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are working to determine how the crash happened.

Authorities did not immediately provide an update on the health condition of the three people involved in the crash.