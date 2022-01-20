 

Public might not get to see report on bribery allegations

  • Authorities say this photograph shows a Cook County Board of Review employee counting thousands of dollars in bribe money for lowering property assessments. The Sun-Times pixelated his face because he has not been charged.

    Authorities say this photograph shows a Cook County Board of Review employee counting thousands of dollars in bribe money for lowering property assessments. The Sun-Times pixelated his face because he has not been charged.

 
The Cook County Board of Review hired a high-profile Chicago law firm last year through a contract worth up to $110,000 to look into alleged bribery in the county office -- but it's unclear if the public will get to see the results of the firm's work.

The investigative services contract between the Board of Review and Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP was signed in early September, two months after the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the FBI had been investigating a Board of Review employee.

 

That employee is alleged to have used his position to have property assessments lowered in exchange for thousands of dollars in cash bribes.

