Naperville firefighter injured in early morning house fire

A Naperville firefighter suffered minor injuries battling an early morning house fire today.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 700 block of Chicago Avenue, just east of downtown, when a passerby noticed flames from the single-family house just before 2:40 a.m.

Firefighters reported the residence engulfed in flames and soon discovered the first floor had partially collapsed into the basement.

It took about 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Fire officials said one firefighter suffered minor injuries, and was treated at the scene and released.

No one was home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Damage to the house was estimated at $600,000 and it was deemed uninhabitable by city engineers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.