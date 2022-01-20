Interstate 94 near Touhy reopened after gunfire
Updated 1/20/2022 4:54 PM
The northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near West Touhy Avenue have reopened after a closure while Illinois State Police investigated a shooting.
At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, state troopers from the Chicago district responded to a report gunfire on the expressway according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. No one was injured
The northbound lanes near Touhy reopened at 2:15 p.m., the news release said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call state police at (847) 294-4400 or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.