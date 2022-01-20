Interstate 94 near Touhy reopened after gunfire

The northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near West Touhy Avenue have reopened after a closure while Illinois State Police investigated a shooting.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, state troopers from the Chicago district responded to a report gunfire on the expressway according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. No one was injured

The northbound lanes near Touhy reopened at 2:15 p.m., the news release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call state police at (847) 294-4400 or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.